Israel kidnaps 70 medical officers from Kamal Adwan Hospital. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The NGO Medical Assistance for Palestine (MAP) condemned the Israeli attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Tuesday, when troops abducted 70 medical staff to an undisclosed location. The hospital, according to staff, was under siege for several days before being stormed at midday yesterday.

“MAP is very concerned about their safety, as well as the patients, staff and refugees who are reportedly trapped inside the hospital without electricity, water or food,” stressed the NGO in its official statement as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (14/12 /2023).

At least 65 patients – including 12 children in intensive care and six babies in incubators – are reportedly still inside the hospital, as well as 45 medical staff. As of Tuesday, 3,000 evacuees were also sheltering in hospitals.

MAP said it urged their protection, and called attacks on health services a potentially serious violation of international law for which accountability must be held.

Meanwhile, Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip continued for the 68th consecutive day on Wednesday, with the death toll now rising to 18,608, according to the health ministry.

Refugees in the Gaza Strip were also shaken by bad weather conditions, which worsened conditions in makeshift camps and tents in several locations in the Gaza Strip, amid heavy and torrential rain.

Rain, humidity and mud have the potential to exacerbate the risk of the disease spreading among those fleeing and seeking shelter, this comes as the Health Ministry in Gaza says it is running out of vaccines for children.

Israeli forces have previously raided and evacuated other medical facilities in the Gaza Strip, including the Indonesian Hospital and al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the territory.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said only 11 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were still partially functional and called for them to remain intact.

