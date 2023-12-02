Fighting between Israel and Hamas resumed on Friday, after a week-long truce during which hundreds of hostages and prisoners were freed on both sides. There were immediate clear signals about Israel’s intentions to now head south, after having evacuated and attacked the north of the Gaza Strip and the city of Gaza: in Khan Yunis, the main southern city, the Israeli air force launched some leaflets warning civilians to move towards the city of Rafah, even further south.

The Financial Times has published an article describing the Israeli army’s preparations to attack the south of the Strip in the coming days, and then continue the offensive in the coming months: the fighting will most likely continue into 2024, anonymous sources familiar with the matter said. of the army’s plans, cited by the Financial Times. According to these sources, the army’s objectives are to kill the three Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, definitively defeat the 24 Hamas military units and inhibit its ability to govern the Strip.

In recent weeks, before Israel invaded the Strip, a large part of the Palestinian population had been forced to abandon the north, which was then heavily attacked and bombed. Large portions of this part of the territory are now reduced to rubble and around 2 million people have gathered in the south: it is an overcrowded area and in a very serious humanitarian crisis. It is not yet clear where civilians should go in the event of a further offensive: with the north occupied, people have nowhere to go.

An anonymous Israeli official told the Financial Times that there will be “safe zones”: “We will warn them in advance and urge them to make an effort to move, for example, a kilometer north or west.”

That Israel’s next objective was to attack the south has been clear for some time, as Israeli military forces believe that Hamas leaders are concentrated there. The offensive should focus mainly on Khan Yunis, the birthplace of Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, and on Rafah, where there is the crossing of the same name, the only border crossing in the Gaza Strip that does not lead to Israeli territory but to Egypt.

