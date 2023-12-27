Loading player

On Tuesday the Israeli army said it had extended the land invasion of the Gaza Strip to the refugee camps located in the central area of ​​the territory: in recent days it had heavily bombed Al Maghazi, killing more than 100 people, but in In recent hours there have also been reports of Israeli attacks in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps.

The chief of staff of the Israeli forces, Herzi Halevi, said that the war against the Palestinian armed group Hamas will continue for many more months: it began more than two and a half months ago in response to the violent attacks by Hamas on Israeli territory in the last October 7th. Since then, Israel has bombed, besieged and finally invaded the Gaza Strip, which Hamas administers and where the group's main military operations centers are based.

For the umpteenth time since the start of the war in Gaza, Paltel, the main telecommunications company operating in the Strip, said that its services have been completely interrupted, leaving Palestinian civilians living in the Strip isolated and without communication links.

The expansion of Israeli operations to refugee camps in the center of the Strip further reduces the places where Palestinian civilians can take refuge: the Israeli land invasion was initially concentrated in the north of the Strip, pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee towards the south, but in recent weeks military operations had moved to that area.

Palestinian refugee camps like the ones Israel is attacking these days look a lot like cities, albeit with often dilapidated streets and buildings and in many cases without basic infrastructure. Contrary to what the name might suggest, they are not made of tents and shacks, but they are still called that because they were born decades ago as temporary settlements and within them the living conditions have remained extremely precarious. There are 58 camps in which Palestinian refugees live in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, mostly established after the war that Israel fought in 1948 against several Arab countries, forcing around 700 thousand Palestinians to leave their homes in the territory that today It's Israel.

