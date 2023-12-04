Since the fighting between Israel and Hamas began again last Friday, after seven days of truce, the Israeli army has returned to bombing the Gaza Strip with great intensity, attacking various cities from north to south. In the north the army had already invaded Gaza, the most important and largest city in the Strip, and in recent days many signs had made it clear that the next military operation would be the invasion of the south.

This was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by one of the Israeli army’s spokespersons, Daniel Hagari, who said in a press conference that Israel is expanding military operations against Hamas “throughout the Gaza Strip”. Hagari also made it known that Israeli armed vehicles were positioned near the Al-Matahen road, about 5 kilometers north of Khan Yunis, the main southern city: in recent weeks it had been intensely bombed by the Israeli army, and will probably now become the first military objective of the new land invasion.

The conditions for an invasion of the south of the Strip had become evident just a few hours after the end of the truce, when the Israeli air force distributed leaflets over the city of Khan Yunis to warn the population to move further south, towards Rafah, al border with Egypt.

Around 2 million Palestinian civilians who had fled from the north had already gathered in this part of the territory when Israel began its offensive at the end of October. So now civilians have practically no territory to escape to. To the north there is the Israeli army, to the west the sea is controlled by Israeli military ships and to the south the only border crossing that does not lead to Israel, the Rafah crossing with Egypt, is closed.

In recent days the Israeli army published a map in which it had divided the Gaza Strip into 620 portions of land, and said that civilians will have to stick to that map to know which territories are “safe”, where to go when they come order evacuations. However, it is not clear how the inhabitants of the Strip, who have very limited access to electricity and internet connection, could become aware of this information.

