Israel immediately attacked Khan Younis after the US vetoed the ceasefire attempt. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Israel ordered the citizens Palestine to get out of Khan Younis, the main city center in Gaza Strip south, and then attacked the enclave. This was done after the United States (US), used its veto power in the UN Security Council to protect its close ally from demands for a ceasefire.

Israel has expanded its ground offensive to the southern part of the Gaza Strip by attacking Khan Younis since the failure of an attempt to extend the ceasefire last week.

An Israeli spokesperson used Arabic to post a map in X highlighting six numbered blocks in Khan Younis whose residents were ordered to evacuate “immediately”. This includes parts of downtown that have never been subject to such an order before.

#urgent An urgent appeal to the residents of the Al-Katiba, Al-Mahatta and downtown neighborhoods in the governorate #Khan_Younes In Blocks No. 47, 55, 104-106: ⭕️ We call on you to evacuate your locations urgently towards the known shelters west of the city of Khan Yunis. ⭕️We remind you that we have published a map of the areas (blocks) that divide the sector into regions and neighborhoods… pic.twitter.com/BSXU2NU9bK – Avichay Adraee (@AvichaiAdraee) December 9, 2023

Israel issued a similar warning before storming the eastern part of the city and residents said they feared the new evacuation order would trigger further attacks.

“It may only be a matter of time before they act against our area too. We have been hearing bomb blasts all night,” said Zainab Khalil, 57, who took refuge with 30 relatives and friends in Khan Younis near Jalal road where the army told residents to evacuate. similar action.

“We don’t sleep at night, we stay awake, we try to get the kids to sleep and we stay awake because we’re afraid the place will be bombed and we’ll have to run to get the kids out. At noon another tragedy began, and that is: how to feed the children?” he added as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (10/12/2023).