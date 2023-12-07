loading…

Israel refuses to end the war in Gaza, Palestine, saying the war will end with the surrender of Hamas leaders and the return of the hostages. Photo/Anadolu

TEL AVIV – Israel refused to end the war in Gaza, Palestine, stating the war would end with the surrender of Hamas leaders and the return of the hostages. The Zionist regime ignored UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for a ceasefire.

“The war in Gaza can end on condition that Hamas leaders surrender to the Israeli army and the prisoners are repatriated,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman, Ofir Gendelman, told reporters on Thursday.

Gendelman claimed that Israeli military forces continued to advance in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Our troops surrounded the house of (Hamas leader in Gaza) Yahya Sinwar (in Khan Younis) and our troops’ mission was to arrest him as soon as possible,” he said, as quoted from Anadolu, Friday (8/12/2023).

Gendelman rejected UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for a ceasefire in Gaza. “Calls for a ceasefire now are tantamount to calls to maintain Hamas’ rule in Gaza. “We firmly reject this,” he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people, while 138 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures from the Zionist regime.

