loading…

Israel has been supplied with more than 10,000 tons of United States military equipment since the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, began on October 7. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Israel has been supplied with more than 10,000 tons of United States (US) military equipment since the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, began on October 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, Israel’s Ministry of Defense, said that the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.

The equipment includes armored vehicles, weaponry, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition and more.

The first US cargo plane arrived in Israel on October 11.

“Since then, more than 10,000 tons of military equipment have been sent to Israel since the start of the war,” said the Israeli Defense Ministry as quoted by Anadolu, Thursday (7/12/2023).

War broke out in Gaza after the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, launched a spectacular attack on southern Israel on October 7. According to the Israeli government, the attack killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop and continued with ground operations. The war was stopped by a temporary ceasefire agreement for a week. However, it continued again after the ceasefire ended last Friday.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 injured in brutal Israeli attacks since October 7.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Washington hypocritical because it expressed concerns regarding security in the Red Sea region due to the Israel-Hamas war, but was the main supporter of the Zionist military in committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

“Washington fully supports the war, crimes and genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank carried out by the Zionist regime, which is more like a bitter joke and shows the blatant hypocrisy of the US government,” Kanaani said.

(but)