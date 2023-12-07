The Israeli army (IDF) arrested dozens of Palestinian men in Jabalia and other areas of the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Based on the videos and photographs shared in recent hours on social networks, the men were made to strip down to their underwear: in some images, they can be seen squatting in the street with their hands tied behind their backs, ready to be uploaded to an Israeli army truck. In others, they are crouched on an open space blindfolded, always with their hands tied behind their backs.

Mind-altering images: Dozens of Gazan detainees, possibly Hamas terrorists, were captured or surrendered, despite the pledge “We will not raise a white flag, we will not surrender.”

Along with photographing the northern headquarters of Hamas in the tunnels, revealing the receipts for Haniya’s son, the occupation of Palestine Square in Gaza, all these change consciousness. pic.twitter.com/gWADK72o9P — Baruch Yedid, ברוך ידיד, Baruch Yedid (@BaruchYedid) December 7, 2023

At the moment it is not clear how many men were arrested by Israel, it is not clear whether they surrendered voluntarily and it is not even known whether they are Hamas fighters, as Haaretz writes, according to which they are the largest number of members of the radical group surrendered since the beginning of the war, last October 7th. Al Jazeera writes that the Palestinian men were in some UN-run schools that were being used as shelter in the northern Gaza Strip. The Times of Israel said only that the arrested men may be suspected of being part of Hamas. The Israeli army has so far not commented.

#Israel’s IOF storms a school in #Beit_Lahiyahousing Palestinian families & arrests all men aged 15 & above. It proceeds to strip & kidnap them. One of many war crimes being committed in #Gaza.

The images are hauntingly akin, to those of Jews taken in Europe, once upon a time. pic.twitter.com/MxwgXdP9Po — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) December 7, 2023

Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has been going on for two months now: Israeli bombing began on the same day as the ferocious attack by Hamas militiamen against Israeli civilians, and at the end of October the Israeli army launched a massive land invasion. Israel has occupied much of the northern part of the Strip and, after a brief respite, has also intensified attacks in the south, particularly around the large city of Khan Yunis, which it entered on Tuesday.

The operation of recent months is already one of the longest in Israel’s recent history. Some analyses, however, argue that it could continue for a long time, especially because its final objective, that is, the destruction of Hamas, seems extremely complicated to achieve in a short time: if it is possible to achieve it.

