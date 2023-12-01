Israel-Hamas war, fighting resumes. Gaza, six dead in Rafah

The Israeli army announces that he has “resumed fighting” against Hamas. After seven days of fighting, the truce in the Gaza Strip was broken Friday morning with the resumption of firefights between Israel and Hamas. “Hamas violated the truce and also fired shots in Israeli territory.”

For this reason “the Israel Defense Forces resumed fighting against the terrorist organization in Gaza Strip“, the army said in a statement. Gaza’s Interior Ministry, controlled by Hamasstated that “Israeli planes are flying over the Strip and their vehicles have opened fire in the northwest of the enclave.”

According to Al Jazeera, which cites several witnesses in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, “heavy clashes are underway between groups of Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops”. In the central part of the Strip, Israeli tanks are also hitting the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps. An AFP journalist instead confirmed having heard numerous artillery shots and air attacks by the Israeli army.

Hamas, six dead already in Rafah due to Israeli bombs

There are already six, he reports Hamasthe Palestinian victims after the resumption of Israel’s bombing of Gaza. The ceasefire therefore expired after six days despite attempts to extend it; this morning in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, second Ashraf al-Qidrehspokesperson for the Hamas Ministry of Health, 6 people died.

