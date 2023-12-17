There will be no tree, lights or nativity scene. For Bethlehem this year will be a Christmas without celebrations. The Israeli campaign in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank make any celebration impossible, even in what is considered the birthplace of Jesus Christ. This is the conclusion reached by both the religious authorities and those who administer the Palestinian town, a destination for millions of pilgrims every year.

As a gesture of solidarity towards the population of Gaza, the municipality of Bethlehem has ordered the removal of all the decorations that have been set up for December 25th for decades. The announcement dates back to November 14th, just over a month after the unprecedented attack by Hamas and the beginning of the ferocious Israeli response. An escalation that has also reverberated on the West Bank, already experiencing the worst violence in 18 years.

In the sights

«Christmas is approaching but Bethlehem is sad and under attack. Our message to the world is to stop the massacre and the war of extermination to which our people in Gaza are subjected”, declared the mayor of Bethlehem, Hanna Hanania. The municipality explained that all the decorations were dismantled “in honor of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people of Gaza”.

Even before that, the decision had been taken by Jordan: on 2 November the Council of the heads of the country's Churches announced the cancellation of all events and activities linked to the celebration of Christmas, «as a sign of respect and closeness for the innocent victims caused of the military operations underway in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Territories”.

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches of Jerusalem also held the same opinion, inviting the congregations “to remain at the side” of those suffering the devastation of the war “by giving up this year any unnecessary celebratory activity”. “These are not normal times,” they said in a Nov. 10 statement. «Since the beginning of the war there has been an atmosphere of sadness and pain. Thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children, died or suffered serious injuries. Many others suffer from the loss of their homes, loved ones, or the uncertain fate of loved ones. Across the region, even more have lost their jobs and are suffering from severe economic hardship. Yet despite our repeated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and a reduction in violence, the war continues.”

In this way, Christmas will be much more similar to that of “two thousand years ago”, commented Michele Burke Bowe, ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta to the Palestinian Authority. “No presents, no celebrations, no fireworks or celebrations – just a baby born on a cold winter night under a bright star.”

Endless violence

For the first time in decades, therefore, a Christmas tree will not be set up in Piazza della Manger, the place where, according to tradition, Jesus was born. A custom that had not been interrupted even in the most difficult period of the pandemic, even if relatively recent.

According to Bethlehem University professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, it was started by the British who, during the period of the Mandate of Palestine, which lasted from 1920 to 1948, began to decorate a tree that grew near a police station located in the square . «The English imposed these Western and capitalist traditions on us. Before, there were no decorations and Christmas was considered an exclusively religious holiday,” underlined Qumsiyeh, founder and director of the Palestinian Museum of Natural History, in a 2021 interview with the online portal Middle East Eye.

Over the years, the tree became plastic and reached 12 meters, while the holiday took on a central role in Bethlehem's economy. In 2022, with arrivals returning to pre-pandemic levels, 120,000 visitors were recorded in the Christmas week and 3 million for the entire year.

After October 7, however, tourists stopped coming. What is worrying is not only the military operation in Gaza, but also the new surge in violence in the West Bank. Already last year, Palestinian casualties had reached the highest level since 2005. After attacks launched by Hamas and other Palestinian groups, attacks by settlers and Israeli forces have further increased.

At the beginning of November, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OHCA) declared that «Israeli settler violence has increased significantly, going from an already high average of 3 incidents per day in 2023 to 7 per day ». According to the United Nations, Israeli security forces “accompanying or actively supported” settler attacks in almost half of the cases. The toll since the beginning of the year is at least 190 Palestinian victims, including 43 children, 30 percent higher than the already record figure of 2022.

Under occupation

The violence is accompanied by the incessant expansion of settlements, openly supported by members of the current Israeli government. By now 670,000 settlers have moved to the territories on which a hypothetical Palestinian state should be founded. Their presence and that of the settlements in which they live, considered illegal by international law, is one of the main elements of division between Israel and Western diplomacies. Joe Biden himself, in an article published in the Washington Post on November 18, threatened to suspend the visas of settlers responsible for attacks against civilians. “I have insisted to Israeli leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must end and that those who commit such violence must be held accountable,” declared the US president, who instead defended and supported the Israeli government for the Gaza campaign.

The proliferation of checkpoints, night incursions, the demolition of statues and gravestones such as those dedicated to Yasser Arafat and the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh make it difficult for Palestinians to consider the attacks as isolated episodes. Rather they are seen as a coordinated effort to acquire territory and make the idea of ​​a Palestinian state unviable as, according to the Israeli press, Benjamin Netanyahu recently promised his party colleagues.

Settlements are also continuing to expand around Bethlehem. There are now dozens of communities that have sprung up near the town, separated from Jerusalem by a 700 kilometer long barrier.

According to the Settlement Monitoring Department at the Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (Arij), 92 percent of the 210,000 Palestinians living in the Bethlehem area as of 2019 were confined to 13 percent of the total territory. “There is no room to expand or build,” department head Suhail Khalilieh told the Vox website. “They are suffocating us in terms of where and how we live.”