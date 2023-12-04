loading…

The US warship USS Carney was attacked in the Red Sea when the Israel-Hamas war escalated in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – In the middle of the heat Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a United States (US) warship and several commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday.

This is the latest in a series of maritime attacks on regional shipping routes linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement issued by the US Department of Defense, American officials did not immediately identify the source of Sunday’s attack.

Soon after, the Houthi rebel group in Yemen said that two ships linked to Israel had been attacked by its forces with drones and missiles. But the group did not admit that it targeted US Navy warships.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide that information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said in a statement to the Associated Press, published Monday (4/12/2023).

It was not stated what damage – if any – the USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, suffered in the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency said it was aware of reports of a drone strike in the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea.

It was also stated that drones originating from Yemen were active in the area and that an explosion was possible.

A series of maritime attacks have been reported in Middle Eastern waters as war breaks out between Israel and Hamas that threatens to escalate into a wider regional conflict.

Last month, the Houthi rebel group seized a ship carrying vehicles linked to Israel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.