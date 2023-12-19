No agreement has yet been reached in the UN Security Council on the ceasefire in Gaza

Il UN Security Council remains divided on the latest resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates and the United States calling for the interruption of hostility in Gaza to allow access for humanitarian aid. The vote is expected today. The Emirates asked for a twenty-four hour postponement to allow negotiations to move forward and find the formula that satisfies everyone. To be approved, the resolution needs at least nine votes out of fifteen and no veto from the five permanent member countries, the USA, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom.

Hamas rejects Israel's proposal to release hostages

Hamas reportedly rejected a proposal made by Israel for an agreement to release the hostages. This was reported by the British newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, based in the United Kingdom. Citing an Egyptian source, the newspaper said Israel has proposed an exchange between senior members of the terrorist group Hamas, who are serving long sentences in Israeli prisons, and female soldiers and male hostages in Gaza. The source also said Hamas would insist on including Palestinian leaders from other factions in any future negotiations.

The death toll rises to 131

Two Israeli soldiers died yesterday in combat in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army announced this today, bringing the toll of soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against Hamas to 131. Two other soldiers were injured in the same clashes, the Israel Defense Forces specified.

Israel TV: Hamas is preparing to launch attacks from Syria

Hamas is preparing to launch attacks against Israel also from Syria. The Israeli public television Kan learned that this project was discussed in detail at a summit held last week in Turkey between Hamas leaders including Khaled Meshal and Saleh el-Aruri.

