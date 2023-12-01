According to a New York Times article, Israeli intelligence had obtained a Hamas battle plan for the October 7 attack more than a year before the attack occurred, but overlooked it because it believed the radical group did not was capable of carrying out such a complex and massive military operation.

The battle plan is a document of around 40 pages that the Israeli authorities had called “Walls of Jericho”, from the name of a biblical episode, and which described the attack quite precisely as it actually happened on 7 October: it involved a massive launch of rockets and missiles from the Gaza Strip to distract the Israeli army, the use of drones to disable the security systems present on the barrier on the border with Israel, and then the entry into Israeli territory of hundreds of militiamen , some of whom would have used powered paragliders, which actually happened.

The plan also included rather detailed information on the location and strength of Israeli military positions on the border and various other information that theoretically would have been secret, which had long given rise to speculation that Hamas had somehow managed to obtain classified military information.

It is not clear how Israeli intelligence obtained the Hamas war plan but it is known that the document had circulated quite widely among intelligence agencies and had been evaluated and then neglected. Israeli intelligence was convinced that a plan like the one described in “Walls of Jericho” was too ambitious for Hamas’s military capabilities, and that the group also had a political interest in strengthening itself within the Gaza Strip rather than attacking its home base. external. Intelligence admitted that Hamas would at some point attempt to carry out a large-scale attack on Israeli territory, but believed that this was currently an extremely remote option and one for which the group was not yet prepared.

The New York Times also obtained confidential emails that show that there was some debate: an intelligence analyst at one point pointed out that Hamas was actually organizing military training that was in line with the maneuvers described in the plan , but a colonel in the Israeli army division in charge of the Gaza area played down his concerns.

On October 7, when the attack occurred, Israeli intelligence and security forces were grossly unprepared, and this was one of the key reasons for the successful massacre of Israeli civilians committed by Hamas. Some intelligence officials interviewed by the New York Times admitted that if the plan had been taken more seriously, the attack could have been more effectively countered, or even prevented.

The question of Hamas’s attack plan is part of a series of errors and misjudgments by the Israeli intelligence and security forces, whose leadership has already publicly apologized for not being able to defend the village. In recent weeks there has also been extensive discussion of political responsibilities, because for years the government had directed the army and security forces to other objectives (such as the defense of settlers in the West Bank), leaving the region around the Gaza Strip undefended. Gaza.

However, we must also put documents such as “Walls of Jericho” in their context, because plans, warnings and reports on the intentions and activities of groups such as Hamas could be quite frequent within Israeli intelligence: the New York Times again cites a document of 2016 in which the Ministry of Defense wrote that «Hamas intends to move the next clash to Israeli territory» and «occupy an Israeli population center, and perhaps more than one».