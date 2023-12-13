loading…

Israel begins flooding underground tunnels in Gaza, Palestine. This was seen as a desperate tactic after the Israeli military failed to defeat Hamas in more than 60 days of war. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Military Israel has begun flooding underground tunnels in Gaza, Palestine, with pumped seawater. Palestinian analysts assess that this Zionist military tactic is an act of desperation because it failed to defeat Hamas in the war for more than 60 days.

The Israeli Zionist military action was reported by The Wall Street Journal. This is basically a copy of Egypt’s approach about ten years ago, when then-President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government flooded the tunnel connecting the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

At that time, al-Sisi had just overthrown democratically elected President Mohammed Morsi.

Al-Sisi needs a lot of political capital to stay in power and stave off potential United States (US) criticism, however superficial, of Morsi’s ouster.

To do this, al-Sisi needs to present himself to Washington as a reliable ally–and the best way to do that is to crack down on Palestinians and their resistance groups.

Within a short time, Egypt began flooding the tunnels with wastewater. In addition to the environmental disaster caused by wastewater, it also led to the deaths of many Palestinians, including people who tried to escape the siege, as well as some of those involved in the thriving tunnel business.

Siege and Tunnel

Since 2007, Gaza has been under Israeli siege. Egypt participated in the siege by preventing Palestinians from using the Rafah Crossing as an alternative route for commercial goods–food, fuel, building materials, etc.

Additionally, Egypt has repeatedly closed the Rafah Crossing, leaving thousands of Palestinians stranded on both sides of the border.

With the destruction of the tunnels, one of the few aid remaining in the hands of Palestinians in Gaza was cut off. Their siege of Palestinians is now complete.