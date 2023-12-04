loading…

Israel failed to crush Hamas in the almost 3 month war in Gaza, Palestine. Now, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his war cabinet are at odds. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – War Israel in Gaza has been going on for almost three months but failed to achieve its goal, namely to eradicate Hamas and repatriate all the hostages.

In the midst of this failure, Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu actually clashed with members of the Israeli war cabinet.

Netanyahu held a news conference Sunday evening without Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, making their differences clear.

Asked about it, Netanyahu said: “I suggested to the defense minister tonight to hold a joint press conference, and he decides what he decides.” The answer referred to Gallant’s absence from the press conference.

In the last few days, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that there was disagreement between Netanyahu and high military officials regarding the assessment and plan of the Israeli attack on Gaza, Palestine.

But Netanyahu tried to downplay the dispute, saying, “It is important for people to listen to us.”

He claimed that the Israeli leadership was cooperating in the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu claimed at a press conference that Israeli forces had hit 400 Hamas targets in the last 24 hours across the Gaza Strip. “The war ahead of us is still long and difficult,” he said.

According to Hebrew language newspapers; Maariv, the rift between Netanyahu and Gallant is deepening due to the ongoing war.

According to the Tel Aviv-based daily, PM Netanyahu has attempted to prevent other members of the Israeli Security Cabinet, including Gallant and Benny Gantz, from taking credit for the return of 110 Israeli hostages as part of a deal with Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas.