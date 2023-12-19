loading…

In the midst of its failure to defeat Hamas in the war in Gaza, the Israeli military now wants to invade Lebanon. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – In the midst of his failure to defeat Hamas in the war in Gaza, military Israel had developed plans to invade its neighbors; Lebanon.

The Times and Newsweek newspapers have reported on the Zionist military plan, which it claims aims to repel the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, a known ally of Iran, has launched cross-border attacks against Israel in recent weeks in solidarity with Gaza.

Both Western media outlets based their reports on information provided by Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus.

Zionist and Hezbollah military exchanges have increased since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting October 7. Palestinian and international community estimates suggest that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

Arab Solidarity

Hezbollah has expressed its support for Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza. However, the leader of the group; Hassan Nasrallah, said they would not launch a major attack against Israel unless Israel provoked it or Hamas was on the verge of defeat.

However, according to a report in The Times, Tuesday (19/12/2023), the Israeli military said that it would not accept the growing threat posed by Hezbollah and had developed plans to invade southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah north towards the Litani River.

Israel is concerned that Hezbollah could potentially launch an attack like the one on October 7 in northern Israel, according to a senior Israeli military officer who spoke to The Times.

“Therefore, Israel's doctrine is to take the war to the other side,” he said.