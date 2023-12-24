loading…

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyard look empty before Friday prayers as Israeli forces continue to enforce restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem on December 22, 2023. Photo/Mohammad Hamad/Anadolu Agency

JERUSALEM – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) accused the Israeli government of exploiting the world's preoccupation with Israel's war in Gaza to seize control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Anadolu Agency reported this on Friday (22/12/2023).

“Israel is exploiting its preoccupation with the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and implementing more Judaization measures against the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the attacks by Israeli troops on Palestinian worshipers and preventing them from reaching the mosque, as well as condemning Israeli attacks on journalists who were present at the scene.

Friday morning, Israeli police attacked Palestinians in East Jerusalem after preventing them from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

Witnesses said police fired sound bombs and tear gas at Palestinians.

A large police contingent was deployed at the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, and checkpoints were set up to prevent pilgrims from passing through, with only elderly people allowed through.

Since the start of the latest conflict in Gaza on October 7, Israeli police have imposed strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which became stricter on Friday.

Extremist Israeli settler groups in the West Bank have also stepped up attacks on Palestinians, a development condemned by the UN and a number of countries.

