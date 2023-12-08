loading…

The Israeli army continues to deploy helicopters, tanks and armored vehicles near the Gaza border as Israel’s offensive on Gaza continues after a humanitarian pause, in Israel on December 2, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Israeli officials initiated the distribution of weapons and military equipment to alert security teams stationed near the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli Defense Forces and Ministry of Defense announced that this move was part of the “Return of the Wind” program, which includes the distribution of “basic combat equipment” such as weapons, ceramic vests and helmets to improve border defense.

Future plans also include further equipment distribution, with additional medical and logistics equipment, according to the statement.

This process will be extended over the next few weeks, with the program designed to “allow better conditions for the return of residents to the community in the coming weeks.”

Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 27 as part of its military operations in the Palestinian Territories following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

According to The Times of Israel, arms distribution will eventually cover other regions.

Additionally, the number of IDF troops stationed in each Gaza border community will also increase, along with expanded training for troops, tailored to meet specific needs on the ground.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

A total of 17,177 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks by the Israeli colonial regime in the region since October 7.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people, while 138 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

