Hamas fighters launched rockets into Israeli territory after attempts to extend the ceasefire failed. Photo/Reuters

GAZA TRACK – Zionist Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza Strip after attempts to extend the ceasefire ended in failure. The Israeli military also distributed leaflets in the eastern area of ​​the main city in the south of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

In its leaflet, Israel ordered residents in four cities to evacuate, not to other areas in Khan Younis as before but further south to the crowded city of Rafah on the Egyptian border.

“You must immediately evacuate and go to shelter in the Rafah area. Khan Younis is a dangerous fighting zone. You have been warned,” said the leaflet written in Arabic as reported by Reuters, Friday (1/12/2023).

Israel released a link to a map showing Gaza divided into hundreds of districts, which it said would be used in the future to communicate which areas are safe.

According to medics and eyewitnesses, Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip were the areas targeted by Israel’s most intensive bombardment. The area is where hundreds of thousands of Gaza Strip residents have taken refuge from fighting in the north. Houses in the central and northern regions were also affected.

In the hours after the ceasefire ended, Gaza health officials reported that 54 people had been killed and dozens more injured in airstrikes that hit at least eight homes.

Rocket sirens were also heard across southern Israel as militants opened fire from the coastal enclave into towns.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in response to the militant group’s attack on October 7. Israel said gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. Hamas, which vows to destroy Israel, has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Israeli bombing and land invasions have destroyed much of the region. The Palestinian health authority considered reliable by the UN said more than 15,000 Gazans had been confirmed dead and thousands more were missing and feared buried under rubble.

(ian)