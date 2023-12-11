loading…

Palestinian doctor Mohammad Abu Namous, who chose to stay in Gaza to treat patients, says goodbye to his family before they leave the Gaza Strip, at the Rafah border, southern Gaza Strip, 7 November 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibrahim A

GAZA – Israel is detaining doctors “en masse” in the Gaza Strip, according to the founder of the Gaza Medic Voices organization Omar Abdel-Mannan on Sunday (10/12/2023).

“As a doctor, it is very sad to see my colleagues detained en masse,” Abdel-Mannan told Sky News.

“A large number of hungry and dehydrated people arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

He added, “The enclave could face disease outbreaks, including cholera and diarrhea.”

On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip to retaliate against violence unleashed by the Israeli colonial regime.

Israel then ordered a total blockade of Gaza, cutting off water, food and fuel supplies.

On October 27, Israel launched a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip with the aim of eliminating Hamas fighters.

To date, the Israeli colonial regime has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Most of the dead were women and children.

On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas regarding a temporary humanitarian pause and exchange of some prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and ended on December 1.

(she)