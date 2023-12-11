loading…

Israel covers up number of soldiers injured in war against Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel has suppressed data on the number of its soldiers injured in the war against Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

The Haaretz newspaper revealed surprising findings, where the number of injured Zionist soldiers reached thousands, much higher than officially announced by the military. The newspaper’s findings refer to hospital records.

“According to data from the Ministry of Health, 10,548 soldiers and civilians injured in the war were treated between October 7 and December 10. “Of these, 131 are in hospital, 471 are being treated in severe or critical condition, while 868 people being treated in hospital are listed in moderate condition,” wrote the Israeli newspaper in its report, Monday (11/12/2023).

The newspaper noted that the Israeli military published the number of its wounded soldiers yesterday, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, stating that 1,593 soldiers had been injured during this period.

“The military recorded that 255 soldiers had serious injuries, 446 had moderate injuries and 892 had minor injuries. “The army released information regarding the number of injured soldiers and their condition after Haaretz reported two weeks ago that it refused to do so,” the Haaretz report continued.

However, after the newspaper conducted an inspection of hospitals where injured soldiers were treated and treated, “sizable and unexplained gaps between data reported by the military and data from hospitals” were revealed.

The newspaper noted that hospital data showed the number of injured soldiers was twice as high as the number announced by the military.

“For example, the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon alone reported having treated 1,949 war-wounded soldiers since October 7 (out of 3,117 wounded treated there during the war), while the military reported a total of 1,593 wounded soldiers. Assuta Ashdod reportedly treated 178 patients, Ichilov (Tel Aviv) 148, Rambam (Haifa) 181, Hadassah (Jerusalem) 209 and Sha’arei Tzedek (Jerusalem) 139,” the newspaper said.

Haaretz added: “Around 1,000 other soldiers are being treated at the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, while another 650 are being treated at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel-Hashomer. This is a partial list, as the data does not include soldiers currently in rehabilitation wards who have been counted as injured upon arrival at emergency and inpatient wards.”