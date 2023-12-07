loading…

Constantly bombarded by Israel, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip live in fear. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – Inhabitant Palestine Of Gaza Strip living in ever deeper fear. This was stated by the Head of UN Human Rights, Volker Turk, when he asked for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Turk said there was a high risk of atrocity crimes being committed in such “catastrophic” humanitarian conditions.”

“Civilians in Gaza are constantly bombarded by Israel and collectively punished – suffering death, siege, destruction, and deprivation of humanity’s most essential needs such as food, water, life-saving medical supplies, and other essential necessities on a large scale,” he said in a press conference.

“Palestinian people in Gaza live in increasingly deep fear,” he added as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (7/12/2023).

He said 1.9 million of the Palestinian enclave’s 2.2 million residents had been displaced and forced to live in dwindling and overcrowded quarters in southern Gaza, in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.

“The disastrous situation we see occurring in the Gaza Strip was completely predictable and preventable,” he said.

“As an immediate step, I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages,” he shouted, adding: “You must come to your senses,” he stressed.

Israeli troops on Wednesday surrounded the main city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, amid some of the most intense fighting in the two-month war in the territory.

Israeli forces have shifted their brutal military campaign to the beleaguered south following fierce fighting and bombardment that devastated much of the north and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes, causing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.