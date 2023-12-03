loading…

The White House says Israel should not bomb southern Gaza without taking civilians into account. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) does not support bombing Israel Of Gaza Strip south until they took into account all the civilians who had been forced to flee to that region. This was revealed by the Director of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, to Bloomberg TV on Friday.

“We do not support operations in the south unless or until (Israel) has accounted for all additional civilians – actually, all civilians, but given that there are now hundreds of thousands of other civilians,” Kirby said.

“The White House has also urged them to think about how to do this in a way that can keep civilians safe,” he added as quoted from RT, Sunday (3/12/2023).

On Saturday, Israel announced it had struck more than 400 targets in Gaza since an attempt to extend a seven-day ceasefire with Hamas failed on Friday, including 50 strikes on the southern town of Khan Younis.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the attacks killed at least 200 Palestinians.

According to the ministry, Israel has killed more than 15,200 civilians in Gaza since launching war on Hamas on October 7.

The ministry has stopped counting the exact number of victims due to the total destruction of the enclave’s hospital system due to Israeli bombardment, but reported that 70% of those killed so far were women and children.

The death toll is likely to rise quickly as Israel has revealed hundreds more targets it plans to bomb in southern Gaza, where some two million Palestinians are crammed into what was once one of the most densely populated areas on earth before the war.

Israel ordered the enclave’s 1.1 million residents to head south last month to escape death, an evacuation order deemed a war crime by UN human rights experts, and with no place left for them to enter. into the enclave.