Israel continues military operations, stopping aid trucks from entering the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

RAFAH – Aid and fuel trucks coming in Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing in Egypt was halted when Israel resumed its military campaign after a week-long cease-fire. This was revealed by Egyptian security and aid sources.

The amount of aid distributed through the Rafah crossing has increased during the ceasefire, although aid officials say the amount is still far from what is needed as quoted from Al Arabiya, Friday (1/12/2023).

Rafah has been the sole entry point for humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, with deliveries starting on October 21, two weeks after the start of the war.

Israeli warplanes are again pounding the Gaza Strip after a week-long ceasefire ended with no agreement to extend it. Palestinian civilians also fled seeking protection.

At least 54 people were killed and dozens more injured as a result of Israeli air strikes that hit eight houses in the Gaza Strip, two hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group ended.

The Israeli military announced that it had resumed combat operations and its warplanes attacked the enclave, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire in advance by firing rockets and failing to free all the women it held hostage.

“With the resumption of fighting, we emphasize: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the war’s objectives – freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza will never become a threat to the Israeli population,” read a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

On the other hand, Hamas said Israel was responsible for the end of the ceasefire, as it rejected conditions to free more hostages and extended it.

“What Israel did not achieve during the fifty days before the ceasefire, it will not achieve by continuing its aggression after the ceasefire,” Ezzat El Rashq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said on the group’s website.

(ian)