M825 and M825A1 artillery shells labeled D528, the US Department of Defense Identification Code for white phosphorus-based ammunition in Sderot, Israel, on October 9, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – The Israeli occupation army admits to having ammunition containing white phosphorus. The admission came after the White House expressed concern about the use of such incendiary materials in attacks in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Army’s official radio said, “We have smoke ammunition containing white phosphorus, intended for camouflage, and not for the purpose of attacking or starting fires.”

“Like many Western armies, the Israeli army also has smoke ammunition containing white phosphorus,” said the Israeli colonial regime’s military radio statement.

Previously, the spokesman for the United States (US) National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, said the US was concerned by reports of Israel using US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon.

He added, “We have seen the report. Of course I’m concerned about that. We will ask questions to try to learn more.”

In late October, Amnesty International revealed evidence that the Israeli army used white phosphorus in its attacks in Lebanon.

At the time, the organization said, “An attack on the city of Dhayra on October 16 should be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians and damaged civilian objects, and was therefore unlawful.”

“Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Laboratory verified videos and photos showing the use of white phosphorus smoke artillery shells in Dhayra on 16 October,” said an Amnesty statement.

The document explains white phosphorus is an incendiary weapon “’designed primarily for starting fires and burning people, excluding the use of incendiary weapons for other purposes, including as a smoke screen.”

The report added, “White phosphorus can re-ignite when exposed to oxygen, even weeks after use.”

Phosphorus bombs are an internationally prohibited weapon under the 1980 Geneva Convention, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus as an incendiary weapon against humans and the environment.

Israel is also known to have used white phosphorus against the civilian population in besieged Gaza, where colonial forces have killed more than 18,200 Palestinians and injured nearly 50,000.

