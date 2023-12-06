loading…

Two children are being treated on the hospital floor in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Tuesday (5/12/2023). Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Israeli troops are now in the “heart” of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a senior Israeli commander on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

“We are in the heart of Jabalya, in the heart of Shujaiya, and since last night, in the heart of Khan Yunis,” said the Israeli army’s Southern Command, General Yaron Finkelman.

Although Finkelman used the term “heartland” for Khan Yunis, the Al-Qassam Brigades statement today clarified that ongoing clashes with the Israeli army in Khan Yunis are concentrated in the eastern areas of the city, mainly agricultural areas, not in the city center.

“We are in the most intense day since the start of ground operations in terms of the number of enemy kills, the number of firefights, and the use of ground and air weapons,” Finkelman said.

Israel resumed air and ground attacks last Friday on the Gaza Strip after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Despite previously ordering Gaza residents to leave northern Gaza to the south, implying the southern region was safer, Israel recently began an offensive south, further forcing millions of Gaza residents to flee again.

A total of 15,899 Palestinians have been killed by Israel and more than 42,000 people injured since the racist colonial regime launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip following cross-border attacks by Hamas on October 7, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, according to official figures.

