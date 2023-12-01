loading…

Israel was reported to have known that Hamas would carry out an attack but ignored it. Photo/The Times of Israel

WASHINGTON – The officials Israel obtain documents describing battle plans Hamas in the October 7 attack a year before the incident occurred. That’s according to a media report based in the United States (US), the New York Times, citing documents, emails and interviews.

According to the New York Times, the 40-page document does not specify a date for the attack, but outlines “point by point” the types of deadly attacks Hamas carried out on Israeli territory in October.

“Israeli military and intelligence officials rejected the plan, judging that it would be too difficult for Hamas to carry out,” reported the New York Times, which reviewed the translated document, as quoted by CNN, Friday (1/12/2023).

The document, codenamed “Walls of Jericho” by Israeli authorities, details an offensive that would overwhelm fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and target major military bases.

“This was followed exactly by Hamas on October 7,” the New York Times reported.

That day, Hamas militants struck across the Gaza border in coordinated attacks that took more than 200 hostages and killed around 1,200. This is the largest attack on Israel since the country was founded in 1948.

The attack is widely considered a major failure of Israeli intelligence, and a number of top defense and security officials in October will take responsibility for the missteps that led to the attack.

Later that month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received sharp criticism from the public after he accused security chiefs of failing to warn him of an impending attack in a social media post that was later deleted.

“On the contrary, all defense officials… judge Hamas to be faltering,” Netanyahu wrote at the time.