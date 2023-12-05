loading…

Israel carried out a massacre in Khan Younis, dozens of people died at the UN school. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Military Israel carried out a new massacre in Khan Younis which took place at a school hosting refugees and killed dozens of people.

An Israeli airstrike targeting the Ma’an school belonging to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis killed 30 civilians who had taken shelter in the building.

Israeli tanks also besieged the Kamal Adwan hospital, one of the last functioning hospitals in the north of the besieged Palestinian territories.

The attack on Khan Younis, the main city of southern Gaza, represents a new and bloody phase in Israel’s war. Israel previously ordered civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to flee to the south of the territory, but is now carrying out large-scale attacks against them there.

Ambulances and functioning civilian cars drove to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis throughout the night, taking injured people to the only functioning hospital in the city that was home to more than 400,000 Palestinians before the war.

Witnesses reported aggressive military abuses by Israel, including the use of tank shells and bulldozers in civilian areas.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said that a more dire scenario would occur in Gaza where humanitarian aid deliveries might come to a complete halt.

“The conditions needed to distribute aid to the people of Gaza do not exist,” he said as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (5/12/2023).