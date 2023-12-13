loading…

Israeli female soldiers are trained to become military instructors. Photo/IDF

GAZA TRACK – The Israeli army has called up the Caracal Battalion containing female Israeli soldiers to carry out “special covert operations” in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The move was reported by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper. The newspaper quoted the battalion commander, Major Shira, as saying his division had been called in for a special “secret” mission in Gaza to support Israeli army troops in the Gaza Strip.

“About three weeks ago, we received orders from the Caracal Battalion commander to form a team of the best and most professional female fighters, to carry out special activities in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

He added that his battalion works alongside other combat and military intelligence forces as well as collaborating with special units in Gaza.

Major Shira explained that the battalion had joined ground forces and special units deep in the Gaza Strip.

The battle in the Gaza Strip was not as easy as the Israeli military imagined. To date, more than 100 Zionist regime soldiers have been killed since the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Read Also

(she)