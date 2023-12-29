loading…

People cry at the bedside of a Palestinian injured in an Israeli attack on a hospital in Khan Younis on December 28, 2023. Photo/Ahmed Zakot/REUTERS

GAZA – As many as 210 Palestinians were killed and many more were injured in the last 24 hours, when Israeli troops launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday (28/12/2023).

“Israeli bombing hit houses in Beit Lahia in the north, in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central region, and in Khan Younis in the south,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Several children were among those killed. In Beit Lahia, two journalists were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit their house.

Ahmad Khair al-Din and Mohammed Khair al-Din became the 104th and 105th reporters killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

A new Israeli attack on al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis killed 10 people, injured 21 others, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“PRCS expresses its deep concern for the safety of its staff working in hospitals and community centres, especially since the latest targeting. “Today is the fifth targeting of the hospital and its surroundings in less than a week,” PRCS said in X.

“The intensification of the occupation targeting the vicinity of al-Amal Hospital over the past few days may be considered a prelude to targeting it directly,” PRCS said.

Amir, 28, who took refuge in Rafah in southern Gaza, told Middle East Eye that food and clean water had become extremely scarce.

“My family and I were forced to leave our home three times,” he explained. “I believe there is no area that is safe or suitable for human life in the entire Gaza Strip.”