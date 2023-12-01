loading…

Palestinians blame the US for Israel’s resumption of bombing of Gaza. Photo/Sky News

RAMALLAH – The spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, blamed the United States (US) government for the resumption of bombings Israel in Gaza, Friday (1/12/2023).

He held the American government accountable for failing to force Israel to stop its aggression.

“The resumption of (Israel’s) aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, coupled with the increasing crimes of Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers in the West Bank, is a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” Rudeineh said in a press statement.

“This action has been going on since the beginning of Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people, and aims to displace the Palestinian people and eliminate their struggle,” he continued, as quoted by WAFA.

The PA Presidential spokesperson emphasized; “All these crimes will not bring security or peace to anyone in the region and must stop immediately.”

Rudeineh reiterated President Mahmoud Abbas’ calls from the first day of the Israeli aggression, including the need for an immediate halt to Zionist military attacks, increased delivery of humanitarian aid, and the provision of basic services for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“He (the President) also rejects all forms of displacement, emphasizing that there is no solution except by recognizing the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital and ending the occupation of its land,” he stressed.

“The majority of countries and their populations around the world express solidarity with the Palestinian people, rejecting the crime of genocide and collective punishment against them.”

“International political and grassroots movements around the world support this stance. “A return to the cycle of destruction and aggression, coupled with the US government’s double standards, will not bring security and peace to anyone,” added the Palestinian official.

Rudeineh holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the crimes and the disastrous consequences they have caused, and states that the US government also bears responsibility for not forcing Israel to stop this aggression.

