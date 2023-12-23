loading…

Israel blows up the house of Hamas Military Commander Mohammed Deif in southern Gaza. Israel also claims to have found Deif's ID card. Photo/IDF

GAZA – The team Israel has raided the house of Mohammed Deif, Military Commander of the al-Qassam Brigades Hamas, in southern Gaza on Friday. Zionist troops claimed to have found Deif's ID card and then blew up his house.

Quoting the Jerusalem Post report, Saturday (23/12/2023), the Israeli troops who raided and blew up Deif's house were soldiers from the 82nd Battalion from the 7th Brigade.

According to the report, Deif's ID card was found printed with Hebrew and Arabic text. It was found along with several copies of documents including attachments of the names and birth dates of his children.

During the raid, Zionist soldiers also found a hole in the yard of the house, and documentation at the location showed that the hole was used to store weapons.

The Israeli soldiers then took photos inside Deif's house with the Israeli flag.

After completing their investigation of the site, Israeli soldiers blew up Deif's house with a controlled explosion.

A report from earlier this week revealed that the IDF obtained video footage showing Deif was in better physical condition than Israeli intelligence previously thought.

Deif, who survived seven assassination attempts, some of which left him seriously injured, reportedly walks on his two legs despite having a slight limp.

Four of Israel's assassination attempts on Deif occurred during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Furthermore, earlier this month, the IDF distributed leaflets in Gaza offering rewards exceeding USD 100,000 to anyone who would provide reliable information regarding the location of senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif.

This past week, when speaking about the unexpected revelations about Deif's physical condition, Israeli Parliament member Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist Party described the information as indicative of a widespread intelligence failure.

