loading…

Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed dozens of Zionist combat vehicles. Photo/reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said they had fought Israeli troops throughout the Gaza Strip.

A statement on the group’s Telegram channel claimed that they completely or partially destroyed 24 military vehicles in Khan Younis.

According to Al Jazeera, an Israeli unit was the target of the attack and Qassam Brigade snipers killed and wounded eight soldiers. It said that fighters booby-trapped a building with explosives in the Khan Younis area where Israeli forces had taken up positions, causing the building to completely collapse.

Also read: Why is it difficult for the Zionist Army to defeat Hamas? This is the answer from the former head of Israeli military intelligence

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said troops were surrounding the city of Khan Younis.

“Sixty days after the war started, our troops are now surrounding the Khan Younis area in the south of the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“We have secured many Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip, and now we are operating against Hamas strongholds in the south.”

(ahm)