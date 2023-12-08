loading…

Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks mourn as they take bodies from the Nasser Hospital morgue in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on December 7, 2023. Photo/Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israel’s ruthless attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 17,487, and more than 46,480 people were injured.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced the latest data on Friday (8/12/2023), reported by the Anadolu Agency news agency.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said at a press conference that 350 people had been killed and 558 injured in the past hours, while many other victims were still under the rubble.

Al-Qudra also said that 70% of the victims of Israeli ground and air attacks were women and children.

Not only that, the Israeli army is still detaining 36 medical staff, including Mohammad Abu Salmiya, Director General of Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, who was arrested on November 23 2023.

Describing the health situation in southern Gaza as catastrophic, Al-Qudra said all hospitals in the region were running out of space to treat patients, with the bed occupancy rate in operational hospitals reaching 262%.

The spokesman said on Thursday that medical teams were facing difficult conditions in Al-Shifa, which was captured by Israeli forces last month.

He urged support from international organizations to help revive Gaza’s health sector.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, while 138 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

(she)