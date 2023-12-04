loading…

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri was banned from traveling by Israeli intelligence. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Israeli intelligence agents raided the house of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, and gave him a travel ban. The order was issued on Monday (4/12/2023).

“Sabri was given an order prohibiting him from traveling,” Sheikh Ekrima Sabri’s lawyer, Khaled Zabarka, told Anadolu.

He said the Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher faced an incitement campaign from Israeli right-wing groups.

“His house was raided on Sunday to give him an order to demolish the building where he lives and today he was banned from traveling,” the lawyer said.

“The violation of the preacher is an attempt to silence his voice, which bravely stated the truth,” said Zabarka.

The 84-year-old preacher was detained by Israel several times and was prohibited from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months.

Sabri is a fierce critic of Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian Territories. He previously served as mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories from 1994 to 2006.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the world for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” and claim that it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the Arab-Israeli War of 1967. They annexed the entire city in 1980, an act never recognized by the international community.

(ahm)