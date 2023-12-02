The War between Hamas and Israel exploded again on Friday with airstrikes on homes and buildings in the Gaza Strip, minutes after a week of truce ended. Dense clouds of dark smoke rose into the sky from the besieged territory, where health authorities reported dozens of Palestinians dead. Meanwhile, Israel dropped leaflets on Gaza City and the south of the enclave, urging the civilian population to escape to avoid fighting.

Militants in Gaza again fired rockets at Israel, while clashes broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants along its border.northern border with Lebanon.

The return of war means the worsening of suffering in Gaza. Nails 2 million people —almost the entire population—are crowded in the south of the territory. At the start of the war, Israel urged people to rally there, and has since vowed to amplify the ground attack. Unable to go to the north of the strip or to neighboring Egypt, Palestinian people have no alternative but to move within the 220 square kilometer strip.

The return of hostilities increases fears for the fate of nearly 140 hostages that Hamas is holding after releasing a hundred during the truce. For the families of the remaining hostages, the collapse of the truce was a blow to hopes that their loved ones could be the next out after days of watching other hostages regain their long-awaited freedom.

Qatarwho has acted as mediator together with Egypt, reported that its negotiators are still trying to reach an agreement to resume the truce. Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations over the end of the truce, but the Qatari Foreign Ministry highlights the Israel’s role in the resumption of fighting, noting that it “hinders mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe.”

The day before, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenmet with Israeli officials, whom he urged to do not harm Palestinian civilians in his campaign to exterminate Hamas. Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers on Friday on the sidelines of a global climate summit in Dubai.

It was not clear to what extent the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwill listen to the arguments of the United States, Israel’s most important ally.

Netanyahu’s office declared this Friday that Israel “is committed to the objectives of the war”, that is, freeing the hostages and annihilating Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

In response to US requests, the Israeli high command revealed a map in which the Gaza Strip is divided into hundreds of numbered plots, drawn at random. He asked the residents of each plot not to forget their location number in the event of an evacuation. It is not clear where they will go, since there are no safe areas indicated.

Several hours after the resumption of hostilities, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 109 deaths and dozens of injuries. Israel, for its part, commented that it reached more than 200 Hamas targets.

Since the conflict began, more than 13 mil 300 Palestinians, two out of three of whom are women or children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, with no distinction between civilians and combatants.

The actual number is likely much higher, given that the count has been updated sporadically since November 11. There are fears that there are many bodies buried under the rubble.

The war began after the Hamas attack on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel, and took about 240 hostages. The New York Times reported that the Israeli high command had known about Hamas’ plan for more than a year.

