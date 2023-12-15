loading…

Israeli soldiers arrest Palestinian youth in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo/AP

WEST BANK – The Israeli army has arrested 4,000 Palestinians since October 7 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The report was revealed by Palestinian prisoners' rights organizations in a joint statement on December 14, 2023.

The Prisoners' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, the Addameer Prisoners' Support and Human Rights Association, and the Wadi Hilweh Center in Jerusalem highlighted Israel's crimes and violations against Palestinians in the West Bank after October 7, 2023.

They also highlighted ongoing arrests and abuses committed against detainees in Israeli prisons, including systematic torture and abuse.

According to the statement, the highest number of arrests was recorded in Hebron Province, a southern region of the West Bank, where 1,000 people were arrested.

The number of women detained reached 150, including Palestinians in Israel. A total of 255 children have been arrested since October 7, they said.

45 Palestinian journalists were detained after October 7, 32 of whom are still detained, according to the statement.

Israeli authorities have issued 2,000 administrative detention orders including new orders and extensions of expiring detention orders.

A total of six Palestinian prisoners died in custody, including one Gaza resident whose identity is not yet known.

There are currently more than 7,800 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including more than 2,870 administrative detainees held without charge or trial, and 260 people classified as “unlawful combatants” from Gaza.

(she)