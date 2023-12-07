loading…

Israel has approved the construction of a large new illegal settlement in occupied East Jerusalem amid the Gaza Strip war. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel has approved the construction of large new settlements in occupied East Jerusalem in violation of international law. It comes as Israel faces accusations of genocide over its indiscriminate war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Jerusalem District Planning Committee approved plans to build a new Jewish neighborhood that will be located partly in East Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reports.

The plan would include building more than 1,700 new homes for Israeli settlers. There are already around 200,000 Israelis living in illegal settlements in Palestinian East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in 1967.

“If it weren’t for the war (in Gaza), there would be a lot of fuss. This is a very problematic project for the survival of a Palestinian state between the southern West Bank and east Jerusalem,” said Hagit Ofran from Israeli NGO Peace Now, as quoted by The New Arab , Thursday (7/12/2023).

The move was condemned by regional countries, and Turkey said the settlement undermined efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

“It is completely unacceptable that Israel approved plans to build around 1,800 settlements on 186 hectares of land in East Jerusalem,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

It said the expansion seriously undermined the principles necessary for permanent peace and accused Israel of increasingly violating international law.

Egypt also condemned the action as a blatant violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, Egypt urged Israel to stop building illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

Israel has built hundreds of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.