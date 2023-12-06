loading…

Israel apologizes after its attack on Hezbollah killed Lebanese soldiers. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a rare statement on Tuesday, expressed regret and apologized that its attack killed a Lebanese soldier.

The incident occurred during a cross-border firefight between IDF soldiers and the Hezbollah group earlier in the day. It was also the first death of a Lebanese soldier since cross-border hostilities broke out in October, a new front besides the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

On the Lebanon-Israel border there has been firefighting that has intensified since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on October 7. Israeli forces responded to attacks largely involving Iran-backed Hezbollah, raising fears of a wider escalation.

“Military positions in the Adaysseh area were bombarded by Israeli enemies, leaving one soldier dead and three others injured,” the Lebanese military said in a statement.

According to the IDF Israeli forces are working to neutralize real threats identified at Hezbollah launch and observation posts along the border.

“The IDF received reports that a number of soldiers in the Lebanese armed forces were injured in the attack. “Lebanese military forces were not the target of the attack,” read an IDF statement, as quoted by Reuters. “The IDF apologizes for the incident and it will be investigated.”

Commenting on the death of the Lebanese soldier, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said in a statement: “The Lebanese Armed Forces are not involved in the conflict with Israel.”

“Over the past few days, we have seen a rapid and alarming increase in violence,” UNIFIL continued, urging an end to “the cycle of violence, which could have devastating consequences for both sides.”

Israel’s northern border with Lebanon has heated up significantly since the Israel-Hamas war began, with Hezbollah attempting to lock out Zionist forces with a series of low-level clashes and attacks.

Since cross-border clashes began, more than 110 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters and more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.