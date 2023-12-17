loading…

Israel and Qatar are holding peace talks for the release of hostages and a ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel appears to confirm that new talks are underway to recover hostages held by Hamas. That was after a source said Israel's intelligence chief met with the prime minister of Qatar, the country that mediates in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a press conference on Saturday that the war in Gaza is real and must be fought until victory is achieved. He said Gaza would be demilitarized and come under Israeli security control.

Israel's offensive in Gaza helped reach a deal to release some of the hostages in November. This was stated by Netanyahu. He vowed to maintain strong military pressure on Hamas. He has vowed to crush the Palestinian militant group, which controls the densely populated region.

“The instructions I gave to the negotiating team are based on this pressure, without which we will not get anything,” he said.

Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages in a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Israeli counterattacks have killed nearly 19,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, and left thousands buried in rubble.

Aid organizations say the destruction of Gaza and the displacement of most of its 2.3 million residents – many living in tents and temporary shelters without food or clean water – is a humanitarian crisis.

The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday evening, according to sources familiar with the matter, as attention turned to a possible ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner and hostage deal.

The meeting in Europe appeared to be the first between senior officials from Israel and Qatar, acting as mediators, since the collapse of a seven-day ceasefire in late November.

Netanyahu avoided questions about the meeting but confirmed he had given instructions to the negotiating team.