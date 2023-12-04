loading…

Israel launched an all-out ground war against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel announced it had launched an all-out ground war against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip, Palestine, starting Sunday.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) continues to expand its ground operations against Hamas centers throughout the Gaza Strip,” IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv.

“These troops came face to face with ‘terrorists’ and killed them,” continued Hagari, who used the terrorist label to refer to Hamas, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (4/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Chief of the Israeli Military General Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel’s operation in southern Gaza would match previous attacks against Hamas in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.

“We fought strongly and comprehensively in the northern Gaza Strip, and we are also doing so now in southern Gaza,” he said in a statement.

Israeli forces bombed vast areas of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, as civilians in the besieged territory sought refuge in the shrinking territory in the south.

Bombardment from warplanes and artillery was also focused on Khan Younis and Rafah, another city south of Gaza. Hospitals have struggled to handle the influx of injured victims.

The new fighting comes after the end of a seven-day lull on Friday in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas that allowed for the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

