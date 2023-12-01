loading…

Israel is again attacking the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas ended. Photo/Al Arabiya

GAZA TRACK – Inhabitant Palestine Of Gaza Strip left their homes and took the dead and injured to hospital after Israel again attacked the area on Friday (1/12/2023).

Israel is again attacking the Gaza Strip after ending a ceasefire over the past week with the Hamas militant group.

A deal to extend the lull in fighting – in which aid flows to Gaza increased and scores of Israeli hostages were exchanged for hundreds of jailed Palestinians – was not reached before a deadline set at 7:00 am local time, giving way to fighting.

Smoke rose in the southern towns of Rafah and Khan Younis after the Israeli strikes, with deaths recorded in both places, according to hospital officials and AFP journalists at the scene.

In Khan Younis, a group of men shouted the takbir “Allahu Akbar” as they rushed down the street carrying a body wrapped in a white shroud.

Sitting on a bed in Nasser city hospital, Amal Abu Dagga cried, her cream headscarf stained with blood.

“I don’t even know what happened to my children,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya.

A relative, Jamil Abu Dagga, told AFP the family was at home when the bombs started falling.

“My house was destroyed, as was my neighbor’s house,” he said from Nasser hospital, his head bandaged.