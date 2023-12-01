loading…

Israeli soldiers stand guard near the Gaza border, southern Israel, November 30, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – Israel resumed its attacks on Hamas after a humanitarian pause of several days. The Zionist colonial regime accused Palestinian militant groups of violating the ceasefire.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to resume hostilities after the humanitarian pause ends.

In a statement early Friday morning (1/12/2023), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed, “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired towards Israeli territory.”

“The IDF has continued fighting against the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip,” said Israeli colonial forces.

The Israeli military also announced they were carrying out air strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza. Hamas has not commented on the development.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of violating the framework of the agreement by “not fulfilling its obligation to release all female hostages.”

“Amid the return of fighting, we emphasize that the Israeli government is committed to achieving the war’s objectives, freeing our hostages, eliminating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza no longer threatens the Israeli people,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Earlier the same day, the Israeli colonial regime said it had intercepted launches from the Palestinian enclave, later adding, “A number of launches were identified from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, and these launches were not intercepted in accordance with protocol.”

Both sides have accused each other on various occasions of violations in northern Gaza, which was the main target of Israel’s ground offensive that began in late October.