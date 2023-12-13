Next Christmas will be the first that Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva will spend as husband and wife, since they got married on July 8. However, it is not going to be as simple as they themselves could have imagined, nor of course as idyllic.

And the Marchioness of Griñón insists on spending these important dates with her mother, which has caused a dispute in the marriage. Tamara refuses to spend the holidays without Preysler, and Íñigo has been forced to give in.

“This year it's with my family, so I'm happy,” said Tamara Falcó, who assured that both days they will be with Isabel Preysler. In exchange, she has promised him that next year they will spend both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve with Carolina Molas, who gave her first interview last October.

Of course, according to Isabel Preysler herself, it will be different from previous years because Tamara and Íñigo are already married. This does not prevent the celebrity from maintaining the enthusiasm for the important dates.

The last images of the marriage are those of the businessman celebrating a wedding in Havana with friends and, although the marchioness does not appear in them, Tamara has not left her husband alone.

In one of her last public appearances, Tamara assured that she is experiencing some very beautiful moments on a personal and professional level.