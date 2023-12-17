Gala night at El Hormiguero with the visit of Isabel Preysler. The Hispanic-Filipina has visited the program to talk about a large number of topics while she has a great time with Pablo Motos.

After a very personal interview, the presenter introduced Trancas y Barrancas. The ants have prepared a fun section where they wanted to know what gestures are rude at a formal dinner.

The first thing they asked him, “We don't have a television in the dining room at home,” he said before confessing that all his children talk loudly and that if they put the TV on it would be a hassle. In addition, they also wanted to know if you can suck the head of the shrimp, how far you fill the wine glasses or if you have to put on the napkin to avoid getting stains. This and much more… Click on the video to learn the rules of behavior at the table!