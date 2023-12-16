Pablo Motos wanted to end his interview with Isabel Preysler with an observation: the passage of time, from a certain moment on, passes at full speed. For the presenter, the beginning of El Hormiguero was not long ago when, in reality, he has been on television for 18 years.

For this reason, Pablo Motos has asked Isabel Preysler one last question: are you worried about getting older? The socialite has been blunt in acknowledging that she doesn't find it funny but that there is no choice but to accept it.

Although the socialite has recognized what horrifies her most about aging: illness. In what sense? Isabel Preysler fears losing her faculties, losing her memory, her agility… or having to depend on someone.

“That's terrible,” says Preysler, although, in case something like this happens, she knows she will be in good hands because her daughter Chábeli has offered to take care of her on multiple occasions. And a mother always has kind words for her children, and Preysler is very proud of each and every one of them.