Isa strengthens the “Food” division

As part of a complex reorganization of the corporate structure, ISA enters the capital of F&F Fine Wines, Inc., one of the most promising companies in the market for importing Italian wines into the USA, Canada and Asia-Pacific with the brand Ethica Wines.



Led by the CEO Francesco GanzEthica Wines imports and markets the wines of 57 producers, Made in Italy excellence, with a wide range of products from the denominations (DOCG, DOC and IGT) of the main Italian wine regions.

Ethica Wines closed the 2022 financial statements with a turnover of over 82 million dollars and strong organic growth of the business, with a turnover achieved in the two macro-sales channels of on-trade and off-trade. The success and growth of Ethica Wines is based on the excellence of the imported brands, the professionalism of the team and the size and quality of the distribution network.

ISA conducted the operation via vehicle ISA Wines Srl in which, with a view to a club deal, some qualified investors co-invested. The vehicle TWWGreporting to the CEO and which also involves the top management in the shareholder structure Ethica Wineswill maintain control of the company, while ISA will be a financial and strategic partner and will offer all its support in the ambitious development and growth path of Ethica Wines.

Francesco GanzCEO of Ethica Wines, commented: “First of all, I want to thank those who have believed in our project since 2016 and who today, with the sale of their shares to ISA, find full satisfaction from the capital initially invested. Ethica Wines will continue on its path enthusiastic and aware that, thanks to the partnership with a qualified investor like ISA, he will be able to seize further opportunities for economic and professional growth.”

Giorgio FranceschiCEO of ISA, said: “We are very satisfied with this operation. With the entry into Ethica Wines we increase our position in the sector of food & beveragewith an operator of solid and credible standing who contributes to enhancing the products of Made in Italy in the world. We plan to accompany the company on its growth path, where there are great opportunities for creating value.”

