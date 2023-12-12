the fattest police car in the world is also one of the fastest.

We should have a good discussion about it: what is the best police car in the world? Naturally, the winner must be a Ford Crown Victoria with Mustang V8.

Those Dubai police cars don’t count, that’s more of a promotional stunt where special hypercars (temporarily) get a wrap from the police. It’s not like you’re actually stopped by a cop in a Bugatti Veyron.

performances

That will not be the case with this Lamborghini Urus. Yet this car will 100% certainly be used by the police. It is not just a promotional stunt that there are Lamborghini police cars. There have been several in recent years. At the time, this still concerned the Gallardo and the Huracán.

Just like those ten-cylinder supercars, the Urus police car is intended for organ transport. Yes, these cars are used by the police for very important cases. If someone has just died and a donor is waiting, this car ensures that the donor arrives quickly at his destination. The car in question is not just any Urus, but a real Urus Performante.

Engine of the biggest police car in the world

This means that the car is equipped with a 4.0 V8 that delivers 666 hp and 850 Nm. That torque is also available from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. So this car is always dragging its feet.

Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds, while the police officer in question can reach a top speed of 306 km/h. The latter is an academic value, of course. On the other hand: Italians are Italians and can sometimes give too much gas.

The Urus is an additional car for the organ transport fleet. The Huracan LP610-4 is still in use.

