Digi is not one to make many changes, but when they renew their catalog, the truth is that the rest of the operators usually tremble. And all because they do not raise prices, but rather always improve what they already offer to customers. Therefore, with the latest update of their mobile rates, it is time to compare what Lowi, O2, Pepephone and Simyo rates They can match, improve or come close to what's new from Digi.

While many operators have begun to announce the next price increases for 2024, Digi does the opposite and adds new features in the battle for cheap rates. In this case, the Romanian operator has renewed its mobile rates, so it is now possible to contract a mobile-only plan with GB and unlimited calls for only €20.

This leads us directly to make a comparison with the main low cost competitors: O2, Simyo, Pepephone and Lowi. Other operators that also have low prices for mobile phones, but… Who wins?

Mobile-only rates

To begin with, it is time to know the different prices of these operators with respect to the new Digi offer. In this way, we can clear up doubts when deciding which operator has a better offer. Therefore, this is the comparison between these telephone companies if we look at their cheapest mobile plan with unlimited calls:

Digi: €7 per month for 15 GB accumulative + unlimited calls.

O2: €10 per month for 20 GB in 5G and unlimited calls.

Simyo: €5 per month for 4 GB accumulative + unlimited calls.

Pepephone: €7.90 per month for 9 GB in 5G + unlimited calls.

Lowi: €7.95 per month for 12 GB in 5G + unlimited calls.

With more than 50 GB

Digi: for €13 you have 100 GB accumulative + unlimited calls.

O2: There is no intermediate option, it only has two rates. You have to go to the 150 GB one for €20.

Simyo: for €14 you have 50 cumulative GB + unlimited calls.

Pepephone: The closest option is the rate with 39 GB in 5G + unlimited calls for €14.90 per month. To have more than 50 GB you must contract the plan with 99 GB for 19.99 euros per month.

Lowi: 75 GB for 14.95 euros. It has 5G and unlimited calls.

More than 100 GB

Digi: 200 GB + unlimited calls for €16 per month.

O2: 150 GB in 5G + unlimited calls for €20 per month.

Simyo: 150 GB + unlimited calls for €20 per month.

Pepephone: 109 GB in 5G + unlimited calls + Prime or Netflix for €25.90 per month.

Lowi: 150 GB in 5G + unlimited calls for €19.95 per month.

Unlimited gigs?

The only operator of these 5 with unlimited GB is Digi. It has a price of 20 euros per month and includes unlimited calls.

In these cases, it is also necessary to assess Which operator offers cumulative GB and 5G connection. In the case of Digi, it does meet the first option, but it is still testing this mobile network, so it is not officially available. On the other hand, it is clear that it is the most profitable option, even though in Simyo you can have 4GB + unlimited calls for only 5 euros per month. In addition, it can be seen better if you compare plans with more than 100 GB for mobile. In practically all cases, the Romanian operator offers lower prices.

And in fiber + mobile?

Now, after comparing the mobile rates of Digi, O2, Simyo, Pepephone and Lowi, it is time to do the same but with the fiber + mobile of these companies. This way you will have a more complete vision when it comes to hire a convergent plan. For this, we will first compare the cheapest options:

Con 300 Mbps

Digi: 300 Mbps + 30 GB and unlimited calls for €31.

O2: Its lowest speed rate is 500 Mbps.

Simyo: 300 Mbps + 20 GB and unlimited calls for €31.99.

Pepephone: 300 Mbps + 39 GB in 5G and unlimited calls for €39.90.

Lowi: 300 Mbps + mobile in 5G with 20 GB and unlimited calls for €31.95.

With 500 Mbps or more

Digi: Smart fiber 500 Mbps + 100 GB and unlimited calls for €23.

O2: 500 Mbps + 100 GB in 5G and unlimited calls for €42.

Simyo: 600 Mbps + 50 GB and unlimited calls for €37.99.

Pepephone: 500 Mbps + 49 GB in 5G and unlimited calls + Netflix and Prime for €46.90 per month.

Lowi: 600 Mbps + 50 GB in 5G and unlimited calls for €36.95.

Up to 1 Gbps

Digi: 1 Gbps + 200 GB and unlimited calls for €40 or Smart fiber 1 Gbps + 200 GB and unlimited calls for €30.

O2: 1 Gbps + 200 GB in 5G and unlimited calls for €50.

Simyo: 1 Gbps + 150 GB and unlimited calls for €45.99.

Pepephone: The highest speed is the rate with 800 Mbps.

Lowi: 1 Gbps + 75 GB in 5G and unlimited calls for €42.95 per month.

Here again, it must be taken into account that not all operators offer 5G or cumulative mobile gigabytes. In addition, fiber network coverage is not always the same. Digi can offer its own or Movistar's. Just as there are more specific services, such as WiFi 6, landline or even a TV service. In any case, with this price comparison you can see Which operator is closest to Digi's offer and which one is further away.