The impact of the reliability rating for businesses: revolution or new bureaucratic burden?

In 2023, keeping a business going is, without exaggeration, like overcoming the Pillars of Hercules every day and constantly moving between those limits. The recent analysis by the Confindustria study center “Congiuntura Flash” shows a sharp slowdown in the Italian GDP in the second quarter of 2023. In practice it has remained stagnant and as of today 120 thousand companies could close.



For them comes the reliability rating which was created with a positive intent, to simplify controls, but risks turning into the usual burden of bureaucracy for companies.

In implementation of the delegation to the government referred to in art. 27, paragraph 1, of law 118/2022 provides for the legislative decree, under consideration by the Council of Ministers, containing the simplification of controls on economic activitiesregulating the sector and all the elements that introduce and make the rating applicable.

In essence, in order not to have surprise or invasive controls by the State, companies will be subjected to a sort of voluntary classification. It is expected that accredited certification bodies will have the task of indicating the level of reliability, in order to avoid unforeseen events, repeated sanctions, repeated assessments and the like, introducing a more certain and stable framework.

To do this, the company is expected to voluntarily set up a system for identifying its characteristics and more.

There are economic parameters such as solidity, i.e. the set of company assets, the consistency of assets and activities, the debt ratio, productivity, i.e. the company's ability to generate turnover compared to other companies in the same sector, and liquidity available and profitability, i.e. the ability to create value and achieve profit. But also environmental parameters, public health and safety and worker safety.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) provides for this necessary step. To avoid having unexpected and costly checks, you will have to be low risk.

Certification, which goes through a complex series of procedures for making one's data available, can lead to a reduction in checks. The data will be reported in a company file available to the administrations who will be able to consult them, taking it into account. Low risk businesses will be subjected to checks which should always be more than once a year. But the picture still remains uncertain.

Usually the difficulty in this sector that has to do with ratings is always building a system consistent with the rationale of the standard, that gives certainty to economic operators, without introducing excessively burdensome requirements for the collection of the information necessary for the construction of the system, with opposite effects compared to the wishes, as has often already happened.

If a company is low risk, the possibility of tax controls is not even excluded, even if a voluntary access system has been put in place. The load of unexpected events from the State should be better regulated even if the processes are all yet to be defined details and therefore it is unclear whether the burdens for businesses will increase or their existence will be simplified.

